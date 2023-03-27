On Sunday, March 26th, 2023 at approximately 3:36 a.m., Marshall County Police were dispatched to the intersection of Olive Trail and Dixon Lake Trail for a report of a single vehicle accident. It was advised that there was no one with the vehicle. Officer Wozniak arrived on scene and found that a gray 2009 Dodge Ram left the roadway, striking County Highway signs, a large boulder, a small deck and the siding of a residence. While on scene, the officer was alerted by a neighbor that they witnessed someone walking southbound on Olive Trail. With the assistance of Plymouth Police, Marshall County Officers were able to locate the driver south of the accident scene. The driver was identified as Tyler M. Speirs, age 24. He showed signs of impairment. Tyler admitted to driving and consented to a certified test, showing his blood alcohol to be over two times the legal limit. He was taken to the Marshall County Jail and processed for operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangerment, operating a vehicle with a BAC of .15 or more and leaving the scene of a property damage accident.
Speirs arrested on multiple charges after vehicular accident
Jamie Fleury
Staff Writer
