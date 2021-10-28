Marshall County Neighborhood Center (MCNC) was chosen by Plymouth Martin’s Supermarket during SpartanNash Foundation’s companywide fundraising effort to provide hunger relief.
100 percent of dollars raised Oct. 27 to Nov. 7 will go to Marshall County Neighborhood Center.
Marshall County Neighborhood Center is proud to partner with the SpartanNash Foundation during its retail scan campaign to provide hunger relief in the local community.
Between Oct. 27 and Nov. 7, store guests who visit Martin’s will have the opportunity to donate $1, $5, $10 or round up their purchase at any checkout lane, with 100 percent of dollars raised going directly to MCNC.
“We are so thankful to be chosen again this year!” said representative from the Marshall County Neighborhood Center. “The needs are continuing to rise in Marshall County.”
The Marshall County Neighborhood Center’s mission is to help families with their basic needs while offering resources and encouragement towards self-sufficiency through a food pantry, clothing closet, utility assistance, and holiday assistance.
SpartanNash – which owns the Martin’s in Plymouth – underwrites the cost of the fundraising campaign so that all donations will benefit the Neighborhood Center and families in need in the local community.
“One in six people struggles with hunger, and as little as $1 can provide up to four meals for those in need through the Neighborhood Center,” said Adrienne Chance, SpartanNash vice president communications and executive director of the SpartanNash Foundation. “Each of our corporate-owned stores has hand-selected a partner pantry, so that we can work together to provide hunger relief in the communities where SpartanNash associates and our store guests live and work.”
In 2020, $400,000 was granted to more than 100 local food pantry partners through the SpartanNash Foundation’s retail scan campaign to provide hunger relief.
SpartanNash distributes grocery products to independent and chain retailers in 50 states and its 146 corporate-owned retail stores in addition to fresh produce distribution. Through its MDV military division, SpartanNash is a leading distributor of grocery products to U.S. military commissaries around the world.
The SpartanNash Foundation is the charitable giving arm of SpartanNash. To learn more about the SpartanNash Foundation, visit spartannash.com/foundation.