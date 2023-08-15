On August 12, 2023 Plymouth Police Department units were dispatched to the 300 block of Skylane for a physical domestic. Upon an investigation, Benjamin Spaid was arrested for domestic battery and lodged at the Marshall County Jail.
hot
Spaid arrested for Domestic Battery
- Content Provided
-
- Updated
- Comments
Tags
Jamie Fleury
Staff Writer
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Latest News
- LaPaz Town Council appoints new sewer operator during latest meeting
- Fernbaugh's Diamonds and Fine Jewelry celebrating 90th anniversary
- Morales arrested on multiple charges following domestic disturbance
- Uzbategui-Nava arrested after traffic stop
- Spaid arrested for Domestic Battery
- Krause arrested on multiple charges
- Russell arrested for battery with a deadly weapon, criminal recklessness, and theft
- Moyer arrested for OWI - above .15%
Most Popular
Articles
- Aldrich arrested fro Operating a Vehicle while HTV Felony 6
- Vazquez arrested for Operating a Vehicle without ever being issued a License
- Shepard arrested for driving impaired nearly four times the legal limit
- Dewing arrested for OWI - .15% or higher following traffic accident
- Morgan arrested after domestic argument investigation
- Harris arrested for Battery
- Campbell arrested after traffic stop; Driving While Suspended - Prior Convictions
- Alvarez Salinas arrested after school crossing violation with children present
- Two arrested on Warrants
- Moore arrested on Possession of a Controlled Substance
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.