SOUTH BEND – Freda Binder, age 43, of South Bend, Indiana was sentenced by United States District Court Judge Jon E. DeGuilio for distribution of more than 50 grams of methamphetamine, announced U.S. Attorney Kirsch.
Ms. Binder was sentenced to 60 months in prison followed by 4 years of supervised release.
According to documents in the case, on October 23, 2018, Freda Binder agreed to sell methamphetamine. She met with the buyer at her home in South Bend and received $1800 for the methamphetamine. She then told the buyer to meet her at a restaurant on West Western Avenue in South Bend where she gave the buyer four ounces of methamphetamine. On October 29, Ms. Binder again sold four ounces of methamphetamine for $2000, though she directed the buyer to meet at a different location when she delivered the methamphetamine. On November 1, 2018, Ms. Binder again sold four ounces of methamphetamine for $1,000.
This case included Kenneth Sanders, who was sentenced on 2/5/2020 to 120 months, and Maurice Sylvester, who was sentenced to 130 months on 2/13/2020.
This case was investigated by Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives with the assistance of the Laporte County Drug Task Force and Michigan City Police Department. This case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Frank Schaffer.