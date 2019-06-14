SOUTH BEND – Jaronna Groves, 22, of South Bend, was sentenced before United States District Court Judge Robert L. Miller, Jr. upon her plea of guilty to possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime and possessing with intent to distribute fentanyl, announced U.S. Attorney Thomas L. Kirsch II.
Groves was sentenced to 72 months in prison followed by two years of supervised release, according to a news release from Ryan Holmes, spokesperson for the Northern District of Indiana.
During several months in 2018, Groves participated in the distribution of drugs in South Bend.
Several of her acquaintances distributed heroin, fentanyl, and other drugs. Sometimes they used their own phones to do so, while other times they shared a common drug phone that customers would call.
On numerous occasions during June and July, 2018, she personally conducted drug sales to customers who had contacted the common drug phone.
Groves obtained a house on South Illinois Street in May 2018 to allow her acquaintances to meet and discuss drug distribution.
She allowed them to store drugs, guns and cash in her house.
On July 13 investigators searched her house and found over 100 grams of fentanyl in her bedroom, along with cash, a money counter, scales and two loaded handguns.
This case was investigated by ATF with assistance from the South Bend Police Department.
The case was handled by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Joel R. Gabrielse and Molly E. Donnelly.