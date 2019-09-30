SOUTH BEND – The Pokagon Band of Potawatomi Indians’ Four Winds Casinos are pleased to announce that a high limit room opened at Four Winds Casino South Bend this week.
There are 30 high limit games that offer a wide range of betting options.
The high limit area includes a private jackpot processing area along with popular games such as Double Diamonds, Triple Stars, Triple Butterfly 7’s, Dancing Drums, Eagle Bucks, and Crystal Star Deluxe.
“We are constantly striving to enhance the experience of our guests and the new addition of the high limit room at Four Winds South Bend will create some new excitement for players seeking higher stakes on several popular games,” said Frank Freedman, COO of Four Winds Casinos.
The high limit room will be located off the casino floor that was previously home to the Outfitters Gift Shop.
Select gift shop merchandise including gift cards, Tribal artwork, and Four Winds Casinos’ souvenirs and apparel will now be offered at the White Birch Market.
Four Winds South Bend currently has 140,000 square feet of gaming space and includes more than 1,400 games, four restaurants, a players lounge, a coffee shop, three bars, a retail outlet, and approximately 4,500 parking spaces including an enclosed parking structure.
The Pokagon Band also recently announced an expansion of Four Winds South Bend, which will feature a 23-story hotel tower with 317 rooms, including 83 suites.
There will also be a spa, convention area, meeting space, a ballroom, lounge, bar and grille, an outdoor roof-top swimming pool, and terraces with spectacular views. Construction will take approximately 24 months.
Reservations and Information
To make a hotel reservation at Four Winds New Buffalo or for more information on Four Winds New Buffalo, Four Winds Hartford, Four Winds Dowagiac or Four Winds South Bend, call 1 (866)-4WINDS1, (866) 494-6371 or visit www.fourwindscasino.com.