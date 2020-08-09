SOUTH BEND – Christopher Kinds, 35, of South Bend, Indiana was sentenced by United States District Court Judge Damon R. Leichty upon his plea of guilty to possessing over 500 grams of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute and possessing firearms after having been convicted of a felony offense, announced U.S. Attorney Kirsch.
Mr. Kinds was sentenced to 192 months in prison followed by 2 years of supervised release.
“Mr. Kinds, a felon with multiple prior convictions, will serve 16 years in prison for his guilty plea to possessing over 500 grams of methamphetamine and possessing firearms,” said U.S. Attorney Kirsch. “Possession of a firearm by a felon or during the commission of other crimes is dangerous and intolerable. My Office and our law enforcement partners will continue to focus on these type of offenses as part of our Project Safe Neighborhoods strategy in South Bend.”
According to documents filed in this case, on September 5, 2019, investigators searched Mr. Kinds’ home and storage units at a rental facility, all in South Bend. Investigators arrested Mr. Kinds the same day. Investigators recovered over 2 kilograms of methamphetamine, over 80 grams of heroin, nearly $17,500.00 in cash, and over 35 firearms from his person, his home, and his storage units. Mr. Kinds has multiple prior felony convictions, including drug-related offenses and a firearms offense.
“The collaborative investigation and prosecution of this habitual offender is a prime example of the partnerships in which ATF takes great pride,” remarked the ATF Special Agent in Charge of the Chicago Field Division Kristen de Tineo. “ATF will continue to investigate those who illegally possess firearms and we thank our partners for their significant role in this particular investigation.”
This case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives with the assistance of the South Bend Police Department, St. Joseph County Drug Investigations Unit, and St. Joseph County SWAT Team. The case was handled by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Molly Donnelly and Kim Schultz.