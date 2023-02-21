On Monday, February 20, 2023, Devonte Gunn, age 31, from South Bend, Indiana went to court in Marshall County Circuit Court for a hearing. The Honorable Judge Steele held Gunn in Contempt of Court and sentenced him to sixty (60) days in the Marshall County Jail. Gunn then fled the courthouse and was later apprehended into custody. Plymouth Police Department assisted in locating and apprehending Gunn. Gunn was transported to the hospital for medical evaluation and then was booked into the Marshall County Jail for the Contempt Case along with Resisting Law Enforcement - a Class A Misdemeanor and with Escape - a Level 5 Felony.

