PLYMOUTH – A South Bend man is expected to make an initial court appearance on charges he sold a quarter-pound of methamphetamine and a gun in Marshall County earlier this year.
The Marshall County Prosecutor’s Office charged Michael L. Mincy Jr., 29, in May with unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, operating a vehicle as a habitual traffic violator and two counts of dealing meth.
According to court documents:
Mincy sold 0.8 grams of meth and an AR15 0.223-caliber rifle to a Marshall County Undercover Narcotics Investigation Team officer or a confidential informant working with UNIT at a home in the 4400 block of Lilac Road in mid-April.
The rifle’s barrel “had been significantly shortened,” according to court papers.
Later in April, UNIT officers or an informant arranged to buy a quarter pound of meth from Mincy for $1,500.
Mincy arranged for an associate, Heather A. Fox, 31, of Mishawaka, to deliver the drugs to the officer and/or informant at a LaPaz restaurant. Ultimately, she sold about 3.5 ounces of meth in the deal.
