SOUTH BEND – On September 5, 2019, the St. Joseph County Drug Investigation Unit (DIU) executed a search warrant in the 50000 block of Mayflower Road as part of an investigation of Christopher L. Kinds, 34, of South Bend.
The warrant was executed with the assistance of the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the St. Joseph County SWAT Team, and St. Joseph County Police Department uniform officers, Jessica McBrier, the St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s Office spokesperson, said in a news release.
During the execution of this search warrant, investigators seized over 2 kilograms of methamphetamine, marijuana, and 60 grams of heroin as well as multiple handguns, long guns, and United States currency.
As part of the operation, investigators arrested Christopher Kinds on September 5, 2019, in front of an apartment building in the 3500 block of Generations Drive.
Investigators obtained search warrants for a backpack which had been in the vehicle Mr. Kinds was driving just prior to his arrest.
The officers located quantities of marijuana and fentanyl, as well as a handgun under the driver’s seat.
Search warrants were also executed at a storage facility in the 22000 block of Lincolnway West, South Bend, as a part of this investigation.
At this storage facility, investigators seized approximately twenty-nine additional firearms.
From the whole operation, investigators recovered:
• Approximately $17,600 dollars in United States currency
• Approximately 38 firearms
• Heroin
• Marijuana
• Fentanyl
• Cocaine
• Methamphetamine
Friday the St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s Office filed criminal charges against Kinds in an eight-count information.
He is charged with:
Count I: Dealing in Methamphetamine a Level 2 Felony
Count II: Dealing in a Narcotic Drug a Level 2 Felony
Count III: Dealing in Cocaine a Level 5 Felony
Count IV: Possession of Marijuana a Class B Misdemeanor
Count V: Carrying a Handgun a Class A Misdemeanor without a License
Count VI: Carrying a Handgun a Level 5 Felony without a License
Count VII: Firearm Sentencing Enhancement
Count VIII: Firearm Sentencing Enhancement
Probable Cause was found.
Defendant was ordered held without bond until his initial bond hearing and remains in the St. Joseph County Jail.
His initial bond hearing and arraignment are scheduled for September 9 at 1 p.m. (Traffic & Misdemeanor Courtroom, 1855 Courthouse, 112 S. Lafayette Blvd, South Bend).
The sentencing range for a Level 2 Felony is ten to thirty years.
The sentencing range for a Level 5 Felony is one to six years.
The sentencing range for a Class A Misdemeanor is up to one year. The sentencing range for a Class B Misdemeanor is up to 180 days.
A Firearm Sentencing Enhancement can add an additional five to twenty years to the conviction of the underlying offense.
The St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s Office and the DIU would like to thank the ATF, St. Joseph County SWAT, and the SJCPD for all of their hard work and assistance with this investigation.
Please be advised that the charges filed against this defendant are merely accusations and that he is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.