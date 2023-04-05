On April 2nd, 2023 around 4:35 p.m. Marshall County Central Dispatch advised of an unwanted guest at the Economy Inn. When officers arrived they spoke to the caller and other parties involved. During the investigation, Officer Ayala discovered that 34 year old Benjamin L. Mathia of South Bend, IN was found to have had an active warrant through Marshall County and St. Joseph County. Benjamin was then transported to Marshall County Jail where he was booked for the active warrant for failing to appear in court.

