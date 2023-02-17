MARSHALL COUNTY — On February 16th, 2023, at approximately 9:40 p.m. Officer Alex Truty, with the Marshall County Sheriff's Department executed a traffic stop on US 30 and Apple Rd for a moving violation. During the traffic stop, the Officer discovered that the driver, identified as Anthony Thomas Bowers Jr, age 19, of South Bend, Indiana, was found to have no driver's license. Mr. Bowers was transported to the Marshall County Jail and booked for Operator Never Licensed. The bond for Anthony T. Bowers, Jr was $100.00.
South Bend man arrested for Operator Never Licensed
