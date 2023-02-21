On Monday, Februrary 20, 2023, at approximately 5 p.m, Deputy Haygood, with the Marshall County Sheriff's Department, initiated a traffic stop in the area of US 31 and 11th Road on a vehicle that had exceeded the posted speed limit. The driver was identified later as Ronald Nichols of South Bend. Upon further investigation, Nichols was found to be Operating a Vehicle without ever receiving a Drivers License. Nichols was taken to the Marshall County Jail and lodged on the charge of Operating a Vehicle Without a License.
South Bend man arrested for Driving without a License
Jamie Fleury
Staff Writer
