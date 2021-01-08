ST. JOSEPH COUNTY — Last night a South Bend, IN man that fled from an Indiana State Trooper was ultimately caught and found to have multiple warrants for the same charge.
Just after 9:30 p.m. last night, January 7, 2021, Trooper Nikolos Anderson noticed a blue Dodge Avenger entering the Indiana Toll Road at the Elkhart Exit, mile marker 92, that matched a description of a vehicle that allegedly fled from police earlier in the day.
Anderson got behind the Dodge as it travelled westbound on the Indiana Toll Road and performed a records check and found that the license plate on the Dodge was false and fictitious. Anderson, who was in a marked Indiana State Police car, attempted to make a traffic stop on the Dodge near the Mishawaka Exit at mile marker 83. The Dodge pulled to the right shoulder and briefly came to a stop before fleeing and continuing westbound.
The driver of the Dodge is alleged to have passed a semi by travelling on the left shoulder before exiting the Indiana Toll Road at the Notre Dame Exit at mile marker 77. Officers with the South Bend Police Department were waiting at the intersection of Douglas Road and SR 933 with Stop Sticks deployed and successfully deflated three of the tires on the Dodge.
The driver of the Dodge still did not stop and continued to flee from police as it travelled eastbound on Douglas Road and then northbound on Juniper Road. The driver stopped the car near the intersection of Juniper Road and Burke Street and fled on foot into a wooded area. Anderson and two deputies with the St. Joseph County Police Department were able to locate the fleeing driver and safely took him into custody after a brief chase on foot.
The driver, identified as Dustin Abraham, 34 of South Bend, IN was found to have and active warrant out of Elkhart County for Resisting Law Enforcement and an active warrant out of St. Joseph County for Resisting Law Enforcement.
Abraham complained of pain from falling in the woods when he fled and was transported by ambulance to Memorial Hospital in South Bend, IN. Once medically cleared, Abraham began to fight with officers and medical staff and was ultimately transported to the St. Joseph County Jail in the back of a Memorial Hospital Security Police Department vehicle. While being transported Abraham is alleged to have damaged the police vehicle.
Abraham was booked into the St. Joseph County Jail for preliminary charges of Resisting Law Enforcement with a Vehicle, Resisting Law Enforcement, Reckless Driving, and two active warrants for Resisting Law Enforcement.
The Indiana State Police was assisted by the South Bend Police Department, St. Joseph County Police Department, and the Memorial Hospital Security Police Department.
*All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.