Groups and individuals are invited to submit audition videos, not to exceed two minutes in length.
SOUTH BEND – The South Bend Cubs are now accepting auditions to perform “The Star-Spangled Banner” at Four Winds Field for the 2021 season. Individuals as well as choirs, groups, and bands are invited to participate.
All auditions must be submitted in video form. Audio files, tapes, or CDs will not be accepted. Videos will only be accepted as a downloadable file or video link such as YouTube or Google Drive. Videos recorded from mobile devices are also acceptable. In-person auditions will not be available for 2021.
In addition to the audition video, all submissions must include the National Anthem audition application, which can be downloaded here. Performances of “The Star-Spangled Banner” are not to exceed two minutes. All vocal auditions must be performed a cappella (no musical accompaniment). Instrumental performances will be accepted. Those who audition in groups must include all members in the audition video.
Videos and the completed application can be emailed to anthem@southbendcubs.com. All National Anthem auditions for 2021 must be submitted by Monday, April 5. Once submitted, auditions will go through a careful judging process. Due to the volume of submissions, the South Bend Cubs will only contact those who have been selected.
The South Bend Cubs will begin the 2021 season at Four Winds Field on Tuesday, May 4. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. Opening Night will feature a special presentation celebrating the 2019 Midwest League Championship and a post-game fireworks show.
About the South Bend Cubs
The South Bend Cubs are the Class A-Advanced minor league affiliate of the 2016 World Series Champion Chicago Cubs. Over the past 33 years, the team has won four Midwest League titles, most recently in 2019, and has captured eight division titles. In 2019, the South Bend Cubs hosted the Midwest League All-Star Game. In June 2017, Four Winds Field, home of the South Bend Cubs, was voted Best Class A ballpark in the country by Ballpark Digest. In 2015 the team was named Ballpark Digest's Team of the Year and received the John H. Johnson President's Award, the highest award in minor league baseball. The team is owned and operated by Swing-Batter-Swing, LLC whose principal shareholder is Andrew T. Berlin of Chicago, Ill. More information is available at www.SouthBendCubs.com.