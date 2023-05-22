On Sunday, May 21st, 2023 at approximately 12:14 p.m., Officer Alex Truty with the Marshall County Sheriff's Department was on regular duty patrol. Marshall County Dispatch had broadcast a report of a possible impaired driver, southbound on US 31 from the area of Veterans Parkway. Officer Dan Sammartano with the Marshall County Sheriff's Department located that vehicle and initiated a traffic stop at the Pilot Truck Stop at US 30 and King Rd. It was believed that the driver, Fabian Mar Sosa was intoxicated. An investigation was then initiated and Mr. Sosa was later arrested and booked into the Marshall County Jail. 

