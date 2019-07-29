PLYMOUTH – Homeowners, businesses, and farmers in the area who have been considering going solar may be interested in the solar workshop coming up at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Marshall County Building in downtown Plymouth (Rm 203).
The first Solarize initiative in Goshen and South Bend in 2017 was a remarkable success and expanded the region’s solar energy momentum.
Now the grassroots initiative is expanding into Marshall County with Solarize Northern Indiana, and if you live or farm in other nearby counties you are also welcome to join.
My family went solar in 2017 and has been enjoying clean, maintenance-free energy powering our home and vehicle.
With 23 years left on our warranty, we feel good about saving on our electric bill even as rates rise.
We were also able to take advantage of a 30 percent federal tax credit, which will be reduced after Dec. 31.
Prices declines have made solar more attractive to a wider range of homeowners and institutions.
At The Center at Donaldson, we are continuing with the second phase of our solar program.
Ancilla College will soon be home to the largest solar array at an Indiana institute of higher education.
The selection committee of Solarize Northern Indiana has done the work of selecting the top two solar installers for this group-purchase, evaluating on quality, price, and service.
The more homeowners that go solar, the lower the final price will be.
If you are interested in saving money, investing in your property, our local economy and environment, and participating in an initiative that makes the process easier – please consider attending the workshop on July 30.
For more information, please RSVP at bit.ly/2WWyzwq