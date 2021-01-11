Over the weekend, if you were looking to see what President Donald J. Trump’s thoughts were concerning recent events you may have been shocked not to find any. That’s because most social media platforms have banned the president from sharing them.
“After close review of recent Tweets from the @realDonaldTrump account and the context around them we have permanently suspended the account due to the risk of further incitement of violence,” stated the Twitter Safety account on Friday, Jan. 8. “However, we made it clear going back years that these accounts are not above our rules and cannot use Twitter to incite violence. We will continue to be transparent around our policies and their enforcement.”
Prior to that announcement, CEO of Facebook Mark Zuckerberg released a post stating that the president was banned from the platform. “Therefore, we are extending the block we have placed on his Facebook and Instagram accounts indefinitely and for at least the next two weeks until the peaceful transition of power is complete,” he said.
Other social media platforms to take similar actions include: Pinterest, Discord, Twitch, Reddit, Snapchat, YouTube, and TikTok.
One of the few platforms that hasn’t removed, banned President Trump’s social media profiles is Parler. Because of that, Parler has now suffered backlash.
Apple and Google has removed Parler, a similar social media app like Facebook, from its app store over the weekend. In a statement from John Matze, CEO of Parler, on Saturday states that Amazon, the app’s server hosting site, will be taking the app offline midnight Sunday.
“Sunday (tomorrow) at midnight Amazon will be shutting off all of our servers in an attempt to completely remove free speech off the internet. There is the possibility Parler will be unavailable on the internet for up to a week as we rebuild from scratch.”
Not everyone agrees with the banning. Ted Cruz, US State Senator from Texas, objected to the Electoral College results on Wednesday, Jan. 6. He tweeted the following, “Big Tech’s PURGE, censorship & abuse of power is absurd & profoundly dangerous. If you agree w/ Tech’s current biases (Iran, good; Trump, bad), ask yourself, what happens when you disagree? Why should a handful of Silicon Valley billionaires have a monopoly on political speech?”
What are your thoughts about President Trump being banned on many social media platforms? This week’s poll asks for your thoughts.