According to the National Weather Service (https://www.weather.gov), Tuesday night we'll see rain likely before 8 p.m. then rain and snow likely between 8 p.m. and 1 a.m., then snow likely after 1 a.m. Cloudly with a low around 30 degrees. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.
However on Wednesday, there is a 90% chance of snow. High near 32 degrees with the north wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. New snow accumulation of 2-4 inches possible.
The snow looks to taper off, with temperature slowly increasing on Thursday (high near 23), Friday (high near 24), Saturday (high near 29), and Sunday being sunny with a high near 35.