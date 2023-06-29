On June 27, 2023 at approximately 11:36 p.m. Officers with Plymouth Police Department were dispatched to the 1800 block of West Jefferson St. in reference to an active domestic dispute. Upon investigation it is believed that a physical altercation had occurred between Philip Snook and a female victim, in the presence of a minor. Snook was taken into custody and transported to Marshall County Jail.
Snook arrested for Domestic Disturbance
Jamie Fleury
Staff Writer
