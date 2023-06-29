On Thursday, June 29th, 2023, at approximately 8:45 a.m., Nicole Sniadecki came into the Marshall County Sheriff's Department for a scheduled meeting related to her inquiry into employment with the Sheriff's Department. While speaking with Nicole, Captain Jeff Snyder observed slurred speech along with an odor commonly associated with alcohol after consumption coming from her breath. Sniadecki admitted to operating a vehicle while traveling to the Sheriff's Department and consuming alcohol that morning. 

