CULVER — Culver’s Gift of Warm organization announced plans for its collection of winter clothing on Labor Day weekend, Saturday, August 31.
The Gift of Warmth’s traditional Saturday night celebration in Culver’s town park will be familiar.
A free picnic begins at 6 p.m. and commence around 6:30 p.m.
The event will feature live musical performances by ‘The North American Brass Company’ and ‘Acoustically Speaking’.
At dusk a film will be shown on a giant outdoor screen – this year’s selection: “Back to the Future.” (All outdoor activity cancelled if it rains.)
For over a decade the Gift of Warmth has brought the Culver community together in order to raise funds to heat homes and collect warm clothing for school children in need.
In January the Gift of Warmth presented winter-warm hoodies, free of charge, to each and every student, grades K-12, in the Culver Community Schools.
That gift was fully funded by cash donations received in previous years during the Labor Day clothing drive.
Community members have also been forthcoming with coat donations – so much so that the existing inventory is likely sufficient to meet this coming winter’s needs.
As a result, school social workers have suggested that the Gift of Warmth make a special effort this year to collect new or slightly-used, clean sneakers and new socks for K-12 age students.
All donations of sneakers or socks or warm clothing of any kind will be accepted at the Depot, beginning at 4 p.m. on Saturday afternoon, August 31.
As always, the cost of admission for Saturday night is solely a clothing donation – preferably sneakers or socks – or free will cash donations.