MISHAWAKA — Effective immediately, Saint Joseph Health System (SJHS) has temporarily updated its visitor guidelines for anyone visiting patients at SJHS Mishawaka and Plymouth Medical Centers.
To provide the safest possible environment for our patients, visitors and staff, only one unique visitor will be permitted per day for patients who are NOT under investigation for COVID-19 or diagnosed with COVID-19. All visitors must meet the listed visitor qualifications.
Visitor qualifications:
• Must be age 18 or older.
• Must always wear a mask during their entire visit, including inside the patient’s room.
• Must be free of symptoms of a respiratory infection (fever, cough, shortness of breath/difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell, sore through, congestion, runny nose, vomiting or diarrhea).
• Must pass COVID-19 screening procedures at a facility entrance during visitation hours. Visitation hours are Monday to Friday 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Saturday & Sunday 12 p.m. – 5 p.m.
• Must frequently wash hands or use hand sanitizer (all visitors).
• Must, wherever possible, maintain social distancing of six feet from other persons.
• When the facility does not have adequate space in waiting rooms to maintain social distancing, visitors may be asked to provide their contact information and wait outside the building (i.e. in their car)
• Visitors should limit their movement throughout the hospital to only what is minimally required for their visit. Ideally visitors will proceed directly to the patient's room upon entry and directly to the hospital exit upon leaving the patient's room. Additional trips to common areas, such as the cafeteria, should be as limited as possible.
For end-of-life situations of patients who are NOT under investigation for COVID-19 or diagnosed with COVID-19:
• Two (2) individual visitors are permitted to be with the patient at a time.
• Video conferencing is available for those who do not meet the Visitor Qualifications above, or upon request.
• In consideration of the many unique situations that present themselves in health care, occasional exceptions to this policy will be considered through hospital executive review and approval.
COVID-19 patient visitor guidelines:
Visitors are not permitted for patients who have tested positive for or are under investigation for COVID-19. Exceptions include when the visitor is accompanying a minor or an adult who is developmentally or cognitively impaired. In those cases, one unique visitor is permitted for the entirety of the patients stay. Visitors for COVID-19 patients will be required to wear the appropriate personal protective equipment (PPE) during their visit.
For end-of-life situations of patients who are ARE under investigation for COVID-19 or diagnosed with COVID-19:
• Two (2) individual visitors are permitted to be with the patient at a time.
• Video conferencing is available for those who do not meet the Visitor Qualifications above, or upon request.
• Visitors must wear appropriate PPE during their visit.
• In consideration of the many unique situations that present themselves in health care, occasional exceptions to this policy will be considered through hospital executive review and approval.
For the complete policy and a list of exceptions visit sjmed.com/visitor-policy
