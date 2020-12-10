Saint Joseph Health System (SJHS) has benefited from a successful, long-standing relationship with LifePlex to provide Cardiac Rehabilitation and Physical/Occupational and Speech Therapy services for the Plymouth Medical Center. SJHS is thrilled to announce it has entered into a purchase agreement with LifePlex to acquire Fitness Forum Sports and Wellness, and the Holm family medical practices. The addition of these services will continue SJHS’s mission to be a compassionate and healing presence in the communities we serve.
SJHS to acquire Plymouth fitness center and medical group
“For several years now Byron and I have been acutely aware that we are past the traditional retirement age. We want this service of medical fitness to our community to continue,” said Mary Holm, Owner of Fitness Forum. “Entertaining many “exit plan” ideas always led us to the desired plan of partnering locally with a medical institution that could understand the benefits of medical fitness and continuum of care.”
“The opportunity to partner with St. Joe is thrilling for me,” said Dr. Byron Holm. “Together we will be better able to serve our patients and community both in healthcare and wellness. This is an exciting change that allows us greater potential to serve and make a difference in many lives.”
“For such a time as this,” said Eric Holsopple, Administrator, SJHS Plymouth Medical Center, quoting Esther 4:14. “The timing is finally right for this partnership. We are excited to join the fitness and medical teams at the LifePlex to make our community stronger and healthier for years to come."
It is the hope of SJHS to place all paid Fitness Forum and Holm Medical Group colleagues in comparable positions at SJHS. The transition of colleagues and transfer of ownership will begin in early 2021.
About Saint Joseph Health System
Saint Joseph Health System (SJHS) is a not-for-profit health care system located in North Central Indiana that offers acute-based hospital care and post-acute services including: community wellness, physical rehabilitation, home care, physician clinics, outpatient services, independent and assisted senior living, memory care and affordable senior apartments. SJHS includes: Mishawaka Medical Center; Plymouth Medical Center; Rehabilitation Institute; Outpatient services of the Elm Road Medical Campus; Health Insurance Services; Saint Joseph Physician Network; VNA Home Care; Senior Living Communities at St. Paul's, Holy Cross and Trinity Tower; and Saint Joseph PACE. SJHS serves more than 200,000 members of the Michiana community annually. SJHS is a Regional Health Ministry of Trinity Health in Livonia, Mich
Dana Draper
Managing Editor
