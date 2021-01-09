Saint Joseph Health System (SJHS) is partnering with state and local health officials to distribute COVID-19 vaccines to the expanded list of eligible Hoosiers. Starting January 8, 2021, Indiana residents who are 80 years of age or older can receive the COVID-19 vaccine. SJHS began vaccinations on Dec. 18, and to date has administered 4,612 shots in arms.
Receiving a vaccine requires an appointment, walk-ins cannot be accommodated at this time. Scheduling an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine must be done using the Indiana State Department of Health's registration process. Indiana residents can register by calling 211 or visiting www.ourshot.in.gov.
There is no fee to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. The person receiving the vaccine must bring photo identification and their health insurance card, if they have one, to their appointment.
The state registration services have experienced large volumes, and there are reports of unexpected errors or extended wait times on hold. SJHS urges those trying to schedule an appointment to remain patient and to keep trying the state’s website or 211.
SJHS is encouraging the community to assist us in ensuring our phone lines and switchboard remain available for patients. The health system cannot register people for COVID vaccines and asks residents to call 211 for assistance making COVID vaccine appointments.