PLYMOUTH — Plymouth Community School Corporation is excited to announce Jake Singleton has been promoted to the assistant principal at Lincoln Jr. High School (LJH).
The promotion was officially approved after a unanimous vote by the PCSC school board members Tuesday evening.
Singleton begins his new job Wednesday, on the first day of the school year for students.
Singleton was initially hired in August of 2012 to teach history and humanities at the Innovation Academy @ LJH, the Project Based Learning (PBL) school located within LJHS.
While serving in this capacity for five years, he coached track, cross country and basketball. F
or the past two years, Singleton taught global perspectives at Weidner School of Inquiry @ PHS (WSOI), the PBL 9-12 school located within Plymouth High School (PHS), along with AP economics and regular economics at both WSOI and PHS.
Singleton holds a Bachelor of Science in social studies education from Ball State University and a Master of Arts in educational administration from Indiana Wesleyan University.
He and his wife Sara have a 2-year-old daughter named Heidi and 10-month-old identical twin boys named Evan and David.
When asked what made him choose education as a career, he said, “I decided to go into education to help kids build confidence in themselves and achieve success; especially those coming from difficult circumstances.”
Singleton believes his most significant accomplishment while in education thus far was this past May when he was chosen as the Plymouth High School National Honor Society teacher of the year.
He said this school year he will undoubtedly miss working alongside his former PHS colleagues and with PHS students, however, he is excited to be able to work with the staff at LJHS and develop positive relationships with Lincoln students.