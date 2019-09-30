PLYMOUTH – Plymouth police have issued a statewide Silver Alert for a city couple.
The Plymouth Police Department is investigating the disappearance of William Wallace, an 80-year-old, white male, 5-feet, 10-inches tall, 170 pounds, with gray hair and blue eyes.
Wallace was last seen driving a gray, 2014 Ford Fusion with Indiana license plate number TF644.
William is in the company of Jane Wallace, an 80-year-old white female. She is 5-feet, 1-inch tall, 100 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes.
William Wallace was last seen at 9 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 29.
Authorities believe he is in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.