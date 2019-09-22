James Runkle

A Silver Alert has been issued for James Runkle, 56, of North Judson. Runkle was last seen Friday morning and could in danger and need medical assistance.

 Photo via WKVI

KNOX – The Starke County Sheriff’s Department has issued a Silver Alert for a missing North Judson man.

Sheriff’s officials said James Runkle, 56, was last seen at about 7 a.m. Friday.

Runkle is thought to be in “extreme danger and might require medical assistance,” according to a sheriff’s department news release.

Runkle is 6-feet-2 and weighs 210 pounds. He has a bald head and brown eyes.

Runkle was last seen wearing a green shirt and camouflage pants. He was driving a black 2004 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck with an orange kayak in the back. The truck’s license plate number is BLT662.

Radio station WKVI reported that Runkle planned to go fishing before a 1:30 p.m. doctor’s appointment in Plymouth.

Anyone with information about James Runkle should call 911 or contact the sheriff’s department at (574) 772-3771, option 1.

