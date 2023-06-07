On Monday June 6, 2023 at approximately 9:18 p.m.. the Marshall County Sheriff's Department received a call in reference to an intoxicated female attempting to drive from a residence, in the 17000 block of Tomahawk Trail, with multiple children. Prior to deputies reaching the area, the female left via vehicle with the children. Shortly thereafter, a Plymouth Police Officer located the suspect vehicle in the area of Oak Dr. and Jefferson St. A traffic stop was conducted with it being confirmed that it was the suspect vehicle. During the course of the investigation, it was determined the driver of the vehicle, Paig M. Sickman, was intoxicated, had children in the vehicle, and also possessed marijuana in the vehicle. Also, it was further determined that a domestic battery occurred at an address on Tomahawk Trail involving Sickman. Sickman was then arrested and lodged in the Marshall County Jail for Domestic Battery - Presence of a Child Less than 16 Years of Age, Neglect of a Dependent, Operating While Intoxicated - Endangering, Operating While Intoxicated - BAC 0.08% or more, and Possession of Marijuana.
Sickman arrested on multiple charges
Jamie Fleury
Staff Writer
