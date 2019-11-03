PLYMOUTH – A Plymouth man was being held on $5,000 cash bond late Friday after he was arrested for allegedly threatening to kill a neighbor along 4A Road and firing his shotgun on the neighbor’s property.
The Marshall County Prosecutor’s Office charged Brett D. Williams, 54, earlier this month with felony counts of criminal recklessness and intimidation and misdemeanor resisting law enforcement.
According to court documents:
Marshall County sheriff’s deputies were called to a home in the 11000 block of 4A shortly before 12:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17, on a report of a man, later identified as Williams, banging on a neighbor’s door and trying to gain entry to her home.
When officers arrived, the woman said Williams had fired a shotgun once or twice and threatened to kill her. Deputies found a spent shotgun shell in the yard.
Officers went to Williams’ home. He claimed he went to the woman’s residence because he let her use his bank card.
When the woman would not let Williams into her home, he said she pointed a shotgun at him. This prompted Williams to go back to his home and get his shotgun.
Williams let officers take his shotgun and admitted to firing one shot to the east of the woman’s house. The shotgun was still loaded with a pair of shells that were similar to the one deputies recovered in the woman’s yard.
Williams appeared to be intoxicated. When deputies asked him how much he had to drink, he said about “10 beers or so,” according to court documents.
Williams became angry as officers took him custody and threatened his neighbor, yelling “you (expletive) up (expletive), when I get out I will kill you,” according to the court papers.
As deputies placed Williams in a patrol car and tried giving him a portable breathalyzer test, Williams became even angrier and tried getting out of the vehicle.
“Due to Brett’s large size and aggressive behavior, multiple officers attempted to keep Brett in the vehicle,” Deputy Justin Gorny writes in the court papers. “Brett forcefully began pushing … away with his legs and strength to exit the vehicle. Brett continued to actively attempt to exit the vehicle until he was restrained and transported to (the) Marshall County Jail.”
Williams is 6-foot-1 and 340 pounds, according to online court records.
Williams made an initial appearance in Marshall Superior Court I on Tuesday. A trial date has not yet been set. Williams told Judge Robert Bowen he plans on hiring his own attorney.
The most serious charges against Williams are the intimidation and criminal recklessness counts, which are both Level 6 felonies. They are each punishable by six months to two and a half years if found guilty.