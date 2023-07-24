On July 23, 2023 at 5:02 p.m. Gene M. Marsh, driver of a 2020 Toyota RAV, was traveling eastbound on 7th Road and intending to turn north bound on King Road. Rosa M. Juarez Zuniga, driver of a 2015 Ford Explorer, was traveling south bound on King Road approaching the intersection with 7th Road. Marsh failed to yield the right of way to Zuniga. The two vehicles collided in a right angle collision causing disabling damage to both vehicles. Both drivers complained of pain but refused treatment and transport by EMS. Agencies involved were the Marshall County Sheriff’s Department with assistance provided by Lapaz Fire Department and EMS. 

Tags

Recommended for you