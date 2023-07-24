On July 23, 2023 at 5:02 p.m. Gene M. Marsh, driver of a 2020 Toyota RAV, was traveling eastbound on 7th Road and intending to turn north bound on King Road. Rosa M. Juarez Zuniga, driver of a 2015 Ford Explorer, was traveling south bound on King Road approaching the intersection with 7th Road. Marsh failed to yield the right of way to Zuniga. The two vehicles collided in a right angle collision causing disabling damage to both vehicles. Both drivers complained of pain but refused treatment and transport by EMS. Agencies involved were the Marshall County Sheriff’s Department with assistance provided by Lapaz Fire Department and EMS.
Sheriff’s Department releases vehicle collision report - King and 7th Road
- Content Provided
-
- Updated
- Comments
Jamie Fleury
Staff Writer
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Latest News
- Young, colleagues introduce bipartisan legislation to help small businesses adopt digital tools
- Marshall County Farm Bureau honors two board members during the fair
- Warrant leads to arrest of two at Family Express
- A UPS strike could be just around the corner. Here's what you need to know
- Amadre arrested for Operating a Vehicle Without Ever Receiving a Driver’s License
- Sheriff’s Department releases vehicle collision report - King and 7th Road
- Funez Canales arrested for Operating a Vehicle without ever receiving a License
- Henrikson arrested for Reckless Driving and Resisting Law Enforcement
Most Popular
Articles
- Lacy arrested for OWI, Minor Consuming Alcohol
- Hoover arrested for Outstanding Warrant for Dealing
- Coulter arrested on multiple charges
- Bottorff arrested on Warrant
- Bradley arrested at Walmart on multiple charges
- Halsey arrested at Walmart on Warrant
- Bradfield arrested at Walmart on Warrants
- Two homeless individuals arrested for possession of methamphetamine and paraphernalia
- Woodard arrested for Suspended Drivers License - Prior during Traffic Stop at Red D Mart
- Young, colleagues meet with HRSA, CMS Officials to discuss organ transplant modernization and reform
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.