On Tuesday June 20, 2023 at approximately 4:03 p.m.. the Marshall County Sheriff's Department received a call in reference to a collision on S.R. 331 near 3B Rd. The collision was described as a vehicle colliding with a horse and buggy, the vehicle that had collided with it fled the scene, and two occupants of the buggy were injured. Marshall County Police, Bremen Police, Bremen Fire, and Bremen EMS responded to the scene. 

