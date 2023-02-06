Marshall County Sheriff Matthew Hassel released Marshall County Sheriff’s Department (MCSD) reports for January 2023. The number of beds in the Marshall County Jail totals 233. The population as of Feb. 2 was 121 inmates. There were zero inmates serving time for civil charges, zero awaiting sentencing, four serving time with misdemeanor charges, and 22 serving time with felony charges. There were a total of 26 inmates sentenced with 76 inmates on pre-trial, 13 awaiting arraignment and six being held for another agency. Of the 121 inmates 93 were male with the remaining 28 female. The average population for January 2023 was 113.4, compared to 127.6 in July of 2022, and 157.2 in January of 2022. Sheriff Hassel reported 1,403 active warrants. The top ten offenses upon intake last month were as follows ranking from first to tenth: Failure to Appear (29), Operating While Intoxicated (13), Possession of Marijuana (11), Driving While Suspended (10), Domestic Battery (6), Operator Never Licensed (6), Possession of Paraphernalia (6), Theft (6), Violation of Home Detention / Pre-Trial Release (6), and Contempt of Court (5). Jail booking information for a total of 114 total bookings include zero arrests / zero no judicial review from Argos Police Department, two arrests / zero no judicial review from Bourbon Police Department, 10 arrests / one no judicial review from Bremen Police Department, one arrest / zero no judicial review from Culver Police Department, zero arrests / zero no judicial review from LaPaz Police Department, 12 arrests / one no judicial review from Indiana State Police (ISP), zero arrests / zero no judicial review from the Department Natural Resources (DNR), 21 arrests and four no judicial review from Plymouth Police Department, four arrests / zero no judicial review from Marshall County Community Corrections, and 64 arrests / three no judicial review from Marshall County Sheriff’s Department. MCSD responded to 94 accidents, 80 incidents of property damage, 14 incidents of personal injury, and zero fatalities. 63 case reports were completed and 43 warnings / citations were issued. Marshall County Central Dispatch / 911 took 3,926 administrative calls with 1,275 of those being 911 calls. 99.69% of calls to 911 were answered in less than 10 seconds.
Sheriff Hassel releases January 2023 Reports
- Jamie Fleury
