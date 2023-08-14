On the morning of August 10, 2023, Plymouth Police Officers were investigating a suspicious circumstance in the area of Walnut and Harrison Street. An officer came across a vehicle that was stopped in the roadway and determined that the driver was impaired. During the officer's investigation, the driver was identified as Jordan Shepard, 30 of Plymouth. Shepard was found to be nearly four times the legal limit. Shepard was transported to the Marshall County Jail for felony level operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
Shepard arrested for driving impaired nearly four times the legal limit
Jamie Fleury
Staff Writer
