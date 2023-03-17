Visit Nappanee invites the public to come out on March 18 for a fun and exciting scavenger hunt in Nappanee! Certain businesses will hide a 4" shamrock with the ‘Visit Nappanee’ logo on it somewhere in their store. Game participants’ mission is to find the hidden shamrocks and win a prize provided by the businesses.
Shamrock hunt in Nappanee this weekend
