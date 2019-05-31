The National Weather Service of Northern Indiana is forecasting thunderstorms – possibly severe – for late afternoon and evening on Saturday.
But the weather is expected to turn cool and dry for Sunday and early next week, according to the NWS.
Scattered thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. High 77F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%..
Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy skies overnight. Low near 50F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Updated: June 1, 2019 @ 1:02 am
