The sentencing on the Silver Alert Mercedes Lain murder case will be live streamed on Tuesday from Starke Circuit Court.
Marshall County Chief Deputy Prosecutor Tami Napier will be handling the sentencing hearing for Justin Miller who entered a plea agreement negotiated between Defense Attorney Alex Hoover and Napier.
The case can be viewed online at public.courts.in.gov at https://public.courts.in.gov/INCS#/. Select Starke County.
The sentencing is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. Central Time (Starke County) / 11 a.m. Eastern Standard Time.