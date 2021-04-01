WASHINGTON, D.C.; PLYMOUTH – Senator Todd Young is traveling to Marshall County on Friday, April 16, 2021. Chairman David R. Holmes of the Marshall County Republican Party recently secured the appearance of Indiana’s Senior Senator to keynote their annual Lincoln Day dinner at Christos Banquet Center. The event will begin with social hour at 5:30 p.m. and dinner served at 6:30 p.m. Tickets for the event are $40.00 per person with an additional opportunity to meet and speak with the Senator for $200.00 per person (which includes dinner).
Young was first elected to the United State Senate in 2016, and has announced he is running for re-election in 2022. Prior to holding his current office Young was a member of the United States Marine Corps, the Indiana General Assembly, and the United States House of Representatives. Young is a member of the U.S. Senate Committee on Foreign Relations, Committee on Finance, Committee on Commerce, Science and Transportation, and Committee on Small Business & Entrepreneurship.
Young is coming off a prominent role as Chairman of the National Republican Senatorial Committee. In that role, Young served as the head of the Senate GOP’s national fundraising and election apparatus. He was tasked with numerous responsibilities nationwide, yet maintained his Hoosier hospitality during the role.
Young will be in town earlier in the day for official Senate business before he provides the keynote address to fellow Marshall County residents. For more information and ticket sales please call David Holmes at 574-298-6398 or email at dholmes@walterlaw.net.