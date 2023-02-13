INDIANAPOLIS—Senator Mike Bohacek (Sen. Dist. 8) released a statement declaring his dedication to continue advocating for policies that will pay down Indiana state debt, which stood around $25.07 billion during fiscal year 2021, to provide financial freedom to continue working “to continue working to make Indiana a greater place to live, work, and raise a family.”
Sen. Mike Bohacek dedicated to paying down state debt
