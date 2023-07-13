Indiana’s cost of living ranks lower than the national average, making our state one of the most affordable places to live in the country. Yet, many Hoosiers continue to grapple with high housing prices and shortages due to rising inflation and home market values. This is why I was proud to support the following measures to help Hoosiers find and keep their homes.
featured popular
Sen. Mike Bohacek addresses housing needs
- By Mike Bohacek Indiana Senator, Dist. 8
-
-
- Comments
Latest News
- Post 27 comes from behind for a wild win
- Sen. Mike Bohacek addresses housing needs
- Local players named Northern League All Stars
- Sleep Schedule Consistency
- Kramp arrested for OWI
- Binion arrested on Starke County Warrant
- Dunlap arrested for Domestic Battery at Economy Inn
- Looney arrested on Fulton County Warrant
Most Popular
Articles
- Mattern and Doyle booked for multiple charges
- Williams arrested for Warrant after Public Disturbance in ER
- Multiple agencies respond to vehicle crash with train
- O’Donnell arrested for Domestic Battery with a Deadly Weapon
- Binion arrested on Starke County Warrant
- Lemler arrested for disorderly conduct
- Dunlap arrested for Domestic Battery at Economy Inn
- David and Daniel Tanner charged in connection with their operation of Concierge Medicine of Marshall County
- Looney arrested on Fulton County Warrant
- Luba arrested for OWI
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.