LAPORTE COUNTY — U.S. 421 in LaPorte County. Crews will begin patching Wednesday ahead of a planned resurfacing project on U.S. 421 in LaPorte County.
Patching will take place between I-94 and SR 2, with flaggers directing one lane of traffic around where work is taking place. Work is expected to last about a week, weather permitting.
Following this work, crews will move on to the northern corridor of the project, from I-94 to U.S. 20. Then, full-on asphalt resurfacing will begin. Watch INDOT: Northwest's Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/INDOTNorthwest/, for more updates on when those portions will begin.