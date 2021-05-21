Alicia Wells, Treatment Advocate for Recovery Centers of America (RCA) at Indianapolis and founder of Fresh Attitudes for New Success (FANS) has dedicated her life to helping individuals recover from addiction, and mentoring their families through the process.
Wells visited Marshall County in April to meet with men and women being detained at the Marshall County Correctional Facility and with some area leaders to discuss recovery and how they as individuals, leaders, and employers can help.
Wells shared her personal story in an exclusive interview with the Pilot News to share her testimony of hope and redemption with our readership.
Wells was raised in a supportive home by two loving parents. It was a prescription for pain killer given to her by a physician she trusted that led to her addiction. “Talking about my addiction and where I was - you would have never known. I was raised by two remarkable people. I was raised in a family where mom and dad were married and I had a brother in the military. If you would have looked at it on paper, there’s no way.”
She was a college student studying communications. Unknown to her was a history of addiction within her family. “I have such an extensive family history of addiction that my parents were both running from that they were sheltering me from what that looked like so I had no idea what the predisposition even was.”
Though Wells was angry for a while she knew her parents had only wanted to protect her. “I’m not mad at my father for that. I was angry for a while and I had to grow through that. But I was angry at all the wrong people, I needed to be angry with myself. All my dad wanted for me was a different life than he had.”
She had been the President of Students Against Drunk Driving and left her prom after party because she refused to smoke pot. “My dad picked me up. I was not into drugs. I never even smoked a cigarette a day in my life.”
Wells was injured and prescription for pain killer sent her down a spiral of addiction. “I had an injury and I trusted my physician. That’s how I got addicted to pills. I remember the day vividly. I was in college and I had a great job working in a family practice. I knew that I’d rather watch Regis and Kelly on the couch with my bottle of pills next to me than get up and be productive.”
She knew something wasn’t right, but back then knowledge of addiction and how addictive prescription opiates was not yet known. “I remember taking the pills to my mom in her basement and telling her, ‘Mom, I can’t stop taking these.’ My mother’ response was, and I don’t hold any ill will toward her, ‘Stop making a mountain out of a mole hill. Doctors prescribed this, Alicia, you are not a drug addict, come on now.’ That was it. Now, my mother will tell you that had she known she would have put me somewhere then. The conversation would have been different if she had any idea. None of us knew. It was 2003. Nobody knew then what we know now.”
That unsuccessful attempt to get help led to denial; that denial led to criminal activity and criminal charges. It was when Wells worked for a private family medical practice that she learned to call in fraudulent prescriptions, “I learned how to call in prescriptions from working at a family practice.”
She moved from Detroit to Indiana hoping for a fresh start. “I didn’t think my addiction would follow me.” She rolled her eyes. “I got in trouble worse than ever.”
She not only left her home but left her marriage behind. “I was extremely co-dependent at the time and met my second husband. I had just gotten out of one marriage that I ran in to because we loved drugs together. Then we got divorced when I moved to Indiana.”
She continued to struggle with co-dependency but this time thought that her life would be different. “My second husband had a fluent position in the community. He had a home, he had children, and he was stable. So my drug addiction wouldn’t stand a chance!”
Wells and her second husband had a son together. “I was on medicated assisted therapy while I was pregnant but with a pain management doctor who didn’t give two craps. I never had therapy. I didn’t even know to ask for therapy during that time.”
“I was going county to county and state to state. At one point in time I had charges in two states and three counties at one time. I got arrested twice in one week. It was just a mess. It was a giant, giant mess that I never thought I could get myself out of.”
A month after I had my son I relapsed and was already being interviewed by police for calling in fraudulent scripts. “I had the warrant people coming to my house so often with a new born baby. I had postpartum depression. My dog quit barking at the warrant people and thought they were friends because they were there so much. They kept hitting me with each script. Most charges are combined; they hit me with each script with a Class D felony at the time.”
“I took my one month old baby in to a police interrogation room. Probably, the only reason I didn’t get arrested that day was because the cop had some sort of grace toward me.”
“My son was four and a half months old. I knew I was going to die. I felt it. So I started making arrangements and signing off my rights temporarily to my husband at the time and his ex-wife who came in like a saving grace and helped raise my son, her and her husband did.”
Her despair led to a suicide attempt that her dog, ‘Buddy’, saved her from. “I tried to commit suicide in my garage. It was because of my dog that it didn’t happen. My dog was like a complete docile human. He felt something wasn’t right and literally almost came through a storm door to get me. Like he knows everything. He barked so much.”
Buddy was later euthanized while Wells was serving time, an experience that added to her anguish. “When I was incarcerated once my ex-husband had to put him to sleep. I was devastated. This dog was everything, right?”
The couple tried to stay together for their son, but their marriage could not be redeemed. “It was a very co-dependent, narcissistic relationship. I hurt him very badly. I own my part in this. I embarrassed the crap out of him. How he ever trusts again I’m not sure. It was just a really bad thing. I loved him very, very much.”
By her last charge she was facing up to 32 years in the Indiana Department of Corrections. “By the Grace of God I got 12 do 6. I ended up serving four years in, then a year on Community Corrections and a year on Probation.”
It was during that time that her journey toward recovery took a “paws-itive” turn. Wells started participated in a dog program offering second chances to dogs that were scheduled to be euthanized or care for dogs that needed room and boarding care. This is when Wells met the Johnsons and Ollie. “What you don’t understand is that this dog, and this dog’s family, gave me my second chance. They saved me. This family taught me so much. Families could drop their dogs off and board their animals. I fell in love with this dog.”
“Six months before I was released I had applied for that modification because my father was ill.”
She was denied the modification. “I got wrote up on Mother’s Day when I was incarcerated for having a roll of toilet paper in my window sill.”
That conduct report resulted in a six month delay for her release and she missed her father’s funeral.
Ollie comforted Wells during her grief. “Ollie literally laid on my chest and laid in bed with me, and laid there on the day of my dad’s funeral and comforted me in a way that I’ll never ever forget. I love this family.”
Wells hit rock bottom one more time before fully committing to her recovery. “When I talk to people in the jail about recovery, when they’ve done everything they can and they’ve hit the ‘Screw-Its’, there is a blessing right on the other side of that.”
As she told it, when God closes a door he opens another. In Wells case, it was more than a door, but a road to recovery. “So I had a case of the ‘Screw-Its’. I left Ollie with someone else and went to go find drugs. The door said, ‘Wet Paint. Door Closed. Go around.’ They were painting. So I walked my happy little butt in the heat of June in southern Indiana around the backside of the building and it said, ‘Wet Paint. Door Closed. Go around.’ By the time I had walked to the other side of the building I felt my dad’s presence. I knew I wasn’t going to use drugs. I knew I would lose Ollie. I knew I would lose everything. It was in that moment that I swore I would never feel like that again and I never have. It was a moment. I went and got my dog.”
Her first job out of prison was to work at the St. Joseph County Humane Society. “Jenny gave me a chance. I wasn’t the best employee because I was still learning how to be a mom but she never gave up on me. Jenny was remarkable. Because of the Second Chance Program, I developed a skill. The skill was that I could scoop poop with the best! That was the first job I took.”
Wells emphasized humility. The way up is down. “You have to start from the bottom. It’s really about encouraging people to humble themselves. Once you humble yourself, regardless if it’s in faith, if you are humble before the Lord, or if you humble yourself to the fact that you cannot do this alone - surrender is step one. Admit that you are powerless and you take that into consideration; you are able to grow in so many different ways because you are getting out of your own (expletive) way.”
Wells continues to share her testimony and resources with anyone willing to listen. Those in recovery, those who want to recovery, those who love someone in recovery and anyone willing to support recovery. “I talk about God’s redemption. The ability of redemption even though you are feeling down and out and you are feeling that your time is up. Even though you feel like you have nothing left to give this world - God’s redemption shows you that you have everything to give this world and there is purpose in your pain that’s going to save someone else.”
Wells takes continued responsibility, not only for her own health, but for the health of her son and her whole family. “My son was four years old when I came home so I missed the first four years of his life. I work a lot in recovery and he has a lot of questions. He remembers coming to visit me in prison so I have a lot of work to do there.” Her son is now eight years old and they are still together.
Taking care of Ollie taught Wells how to be a better mother and co-parent. “Four years have gone by since I’ve been gone from there. This family taught me so much about co-parenting with my ex-husband. I’m getting ready to go out in to the world, I’m divorced and he has my son. I learned at the gate, when was the last time Ollie ate, what did he eat, and when did he poop. That’s how I learned to co-parent. When he came home, we didn’t have to have an emotional conversation, we didn’t have to connect. I just needed to know about my son. So this family gave me so much.”
Despite strict boundaries, Mr. and Mrs. Johnson did give Wells their phone number but she had misplaced it. She had searched for them for four years and after finding their number again in her ‘Jesus Calling’ devotional, she was finally able to reach out to them Sunday, March 28, 2021.
“Hello. I’m looking for a Mr. and Mrs. Johnson. You had a dog named Ollie and Jack. My name is Alicia. I took care of your dogs. I found this number after four years of searching and I wanted you to know that the both of you made a huge difference in my life. You believed in me and trusted me when the world didn’t. You gave me hope. Ollie saved me. I would love to share my story with you someday but please know I’m doing well and I thank God for both of you.”
They responded that they had been following her success and wanted to meet again. They keep a drawing of Ollie on their fridge, a gift to them from Wells when she was in prison.
Wells now has her own dog, ‘Gracie’. “Now in my redemption story I have a ‘Gracie’ who is an ‘Ollie’ and she is my baby girl. But there isn’t a day that goes by that I don’t think of Buddy who saved my life and Ollie who gave me a second chance and how it’s my responsibility to do the same for other people.”
Wells is happily remarried with a husband who supports her. They have a blended, happy family. Wells has committed her life to continued recovery, her own, her family’s and everyone else willing to listen. Wells laughed, “I have an M.L.E. a Masters in Life Experience. You don’t get the knowledge that I have through institutions without going through what I went through. I walked the hell so I can talk about it. I walked the hell so I can help can help somebody understand that this is not permanent if they don’t want it to be.”
Contact Wells by calling 574-413-8778 or email awells@recoverycoa.com.