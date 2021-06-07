The Indiana State Police, along with Troopers from Ohio, West Virginia, Kentucky, Michigan, and Pennsylvania, conducted state-wide patrols with a primary focus on seat belts. This collective effort took place across Indiana from May 24th to May 31st.
“Although seat belt usage is on the rise in Indiana, there are still people out there who are choosing not to buckle up,” said Robert Duckworth, ICJI Traffic Safety Director. “Wearing a seat belt could mean the difference between life or death. Don’t just do it to avoid getting a ticket. Instead, click it to live it—it’s your life.”
Children under eight must be properly restrained in a federally approved child or booster seat. Parents and caregivers can choose the safest car seat for their child by visiting TheRightSeat.com or to find a certified Child Passenger Safety Technician who can inspect and assist with the installation of a car seat, visit www.childseat.in.gov.
Help the Indiana State Police Jasper Post make a difference in your community! Motorists who observe high-risk driving behavior, suspect impaired driving, or suspect criminal activity on our roadways are always encouraged to call 911 or the Indiana State Police Jasper Post directly at 812-482-1441.
The results for the Jasper District of the Indiana State Police were:
- 159 Traffic Citations
- 44 seatbelts
- 8 Child restraints
- 460 Warnings
- 43 Police Services
- 6 crashes worked
- 2 OWI
- 8 Criminal Arrests
The 6-State Trooper Project is a multi-state law enforcement partnership aimed at providing combined and coordinated law enforcement and security services in the areas of highway safety, criminal patrol, and intelligence sharing.