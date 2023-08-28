Sean Richard, a senior at Argos Jr-Sr High School, was recently awarded the National Rural and Small Town Award from College Board National Recognition Programs. He earned this award through his achievement in academics and through his performance on the 2022 PSAT/NMSQT.
featured top story hot
Sean Richard receives National Rural and Small Town Award
- Gavin Greer
-
-
- Comments
Latest News
- Sean Richard receives National Rural and Small Town Award
- LV gets by early season test with Triton
- Rockies overwhelmed by Columbia City
- Bremen Public Library encourages youth to read
- Beatty arrested on Felony Warrant and new charges
- Watkins arrested after response to Public Disturbance report at Economy Inn
- Terrones arrested after traffic stop
- Carrasco Galvez arrested after traffic stop for Operator Never Licensed - Prior
Most Popular
Articles
- Terrones arrested after traffic stop
- Beamon arrested at Pretzels Inc following 911 call
- Mitchell arrested for warrants and booked with additional charge
- Beatty arrested on Felony Warrant and new charges
- Marshall County Sheriff's Department News Release on two vehicle collision
- Coleman arrested after pursuit
- Rockies overwhelmed by Columbia City
- Calis-Moreno arrested for Operator Never Licensed
- Miller arrested for Failure to Register as a Sex Offender with a Prior Conviction
- Coca-Cola Family Fun Day in Plymouth
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.