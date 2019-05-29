KNOX - Starke County Youth Club (SCYC) unveiled a new sculpture at the Serenity Gardens in downtown Knox on Wednesday, May 29. SCYC Director Irene Szakonyi was on hand to unveil the piece of art. It was done by Artist Quincy Owens and is called 'Pillar of the Community.'
Scheduling and Program Director Angela Yetter, from Arts for Learning, was also on hand.
The artwork was funded in part from an award from the National Endowment for the Arts. Szakonyi thanked several groups and individuals including the City of Knox for its donation of the land and concrete.