At Marshall County judging on July 11, Sarah Schweisberger from German Township won Grand Champion of Senior Sewing construction and also Grand Champion of the Senior Dress Revue.
This was Sarah’s 10th and final year in 4-H.
Kayleigh Verhaeghe from Walnut Township was the Senior Reserve Grand Champion in both Senior Sewing Construction and Senior Dress Revue.
Both girls are eligible to compete at the Indiana State Fair.
