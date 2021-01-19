Public Health Nurse Frank Lynch commended all the volunteers who helped keep things running smoothly during the first week of hosting a vaccination clinic in Starke County.
Lynch explained that, thanks to the outstanding job of the volunteers, all available vaccines were administered at the Knox Community Center clinic, with 70 utilized Wednesday, Jan. 13 and 80 used on Thursday, Jan. 14.
If you experienced a prolonged wait time scheduling an appointment, you weren’t alone. Mid-week, Governor Eric Holcomb and state health officials expanded upon the set age-requirements, opening up vaccine eligibility to individuals 70 and above. Lynch stated that the shift did result in a higher call volume and increased wait times on the ourshot.in.gov website and the 211 call-line.
According to Lynch, there were also some problems with individuals scheduling multiple appointments which led to availability issues for others. If you’re making an appointment for yourself, be sure to only schedule one so others in high priority groups can also get vaccinated. If you’re scheduling an appointment for an elderly individual in your life, make sure no one else is doing the same.
Lynch stated that, while they want to vaccinate as many people as they can, they also have to be very mindful about scheduling appointments. He explained, “Currently, health departments have to be careful to not open up more clinic times as this will cause a longer delay in getting more people vaccinated, as the more we do now, the more that are being schedule for second doses before others are getting their first. Timing is important.”
