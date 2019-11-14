Dog of the Week: Sam
Sam is an Akita/Shepherd male of five months.
Cat of the Week: Darrin
Darrin is a domestic short hair male of five months.
If you are interested in Sam, Darrin or any other pet call the dedicated staff at the Starke County Humane Society immediately. Interested parties should call the shelter at 574-896-5060 to insure that contact is made. The hours of the shelter are Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. till 4 p.m. CST. If there is no answer please leave a message and they will return it.