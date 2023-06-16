On June 14 at 4:10 p.m., a Plymouth Police Officer located Derek Sallee entering a store on Pilgrim Lane. The Officer recognized Sallee as having an outstanding warrant. When he emerged from the store, he was taken in to custody and transported to the Marshall County Jail. During the booking process, an unknown substance suspected of being a controlled substance, was located inside the waistband of his underwear.

