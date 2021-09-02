Saint Joseph Health System announced today President and CEO Chad W. Towner has decided to leave SJHS and pursue new opportunities. Doug Strong has been named as Interim President and CEO and will work closely with Chad to ensure a smooth transition effective September 24, 2021.
Benjamin R. Carter, CPA, FHFMA, Trinity Health Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, and Saint Joseph Health System Board Member said, “We are grateful to Chad for his tireless support of our Mission for the past five years, and in particular his strong leadership throughout the pandemic and his recent vaccination efforts in the community. We wish him well in the next step of his career.”
John Zeglis, Chairman of the Board of Saint Joseph Health System said, “Doug will be spearheading a long-term regional planning process to solidify SJHS’s presence as a respected and preferred provider in the region. He brings invaluable experience to the system, embraces our mission, and is equally called to care for all we serve.”
Strong recently served as the Interim President and Chief Executive Officer at Trinity Health Holy Cross Health System in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida. Doug is the former CEO of the University of Michigan Hospitals and Health Centers (now Michigan Medicine), where he led the system to become nationally known for excellence in quality and safety. He has held executive positions at the University of Chicago Pritzker School of Medicine, the State University of New York Stony Brook School of Medicine, and the Saint Louis University School of Medicine. He received his MBA from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania and his master’s degree in history from the University of Pennsylvania, and he received a bachelor’s degree from Franklin and Marshall College.